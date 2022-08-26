New principals bring fresh ideas to Mason City schools

New faces, new roles.

The Mason City Community School District has new principals at three of its schools.

Dan Arjes, who was principal of Roosevelt Elementary, will move to Lincoln Intermediate School. Former Clear Lake teacher Austin Peterson will step into the Roosevelt principal role. Donte Todd, a new face for the district, is joining Arjes at Lincoln Intermediate as associate principal.

With each new journey in their education careers, the three principals have goals and ideas for the buildings they will oversee.

Familiar face, new place

Arjes sees the role at Lincoln Intermediate as a chance to take the work he was doing at Roosevelt to a new level.

“(It was) just the opportunity to take the great work that happens with our kids in kindergarten through fourth grade and continue that with fifth grade and sixth grade. It was important to me to want to be part of that,” said Arjes.

Arjes was principal at Roosevelt for five years and associate principal at Mason City High School before that. He steps into a job previously held by interim principal Britttni Molstead.

Over the past couple of weeks, Arjes has been getting to know the staff and learning about what has gone on in the past. The big thing for him is to just listen.

“I’m just trying to really be a good listener and ask a lot of questions and just be ready to support staff and students and whatever they need,” said Arjes.

Supporting students and staff is one of Arjes’ main goals at Lincoln. Another priority is building a culture "where staff love to come to work, students love to come to school, and we’re all working together to make it the best experience that we can,” Arjes said.

Arjes also wants to foster opportunities to connect kids with future passions. Lighting the fires at Lincoln is vital to getting students excited about their tomorrows.

Arjes and Todd have been collaborating on ideas to turn that into reality at Lincoln.

“(Arjes) will come into my office, and he’ll have an idea in his head. He will be like, 'I want to work through this idea,' and he’ll give me the baseline,” said Todd. “I always tell him to give me the baseline and I’ll clean it up for you.”

“It’s really been a great mix because we balance each other quite nicely. We are working together to bring those ideas into a plan moving forward,” said Arjes.

A new call

Mason City made an impression on Lincoln Intermediate’s new associate principal by doing something other districts didn’t do -- giving him a call.

“It kind of drew me into (Mason City)," Todd said. I Googled at that point where Mason City was, and in my mind I was like ‘nothing’s going to come out of it.’ But going into that interview, it was the most personable interview I’ve ever had.”

Todd comes from Des Moines Public Schools, where he spent a year. Prior to that, he taught 10 years with the Clayton County Public Schools. In that district he was recognized for his efforts in education and was nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation.

Todd also manages his own nonprofit organization called Mentoring for Exceptional Students (M.O.E.S) and is a captain in the Army National Guard.

“I’ve done a good amount of things in the classroom, everything from creating educational music videos to helping revamp second-grade curriculum,” he said.

He has been learning the functions of Lincoln and its staff the past couple weeks. One goal is to bring more presence to the associate principal position and to be a support to students and staff.

Another goal is tied to the school’s theme this year: Lincoln together.

“I’m here to help as much as I possibly can, and I promise to do the best I can with what I can and while I can,” Todd said. “Anything that anyone needs help with or that they feel like I can do better, just let me know.”

Right timing

The family atmosphere and genuine care for students is what attracted Peterson to Roosevelt Elementary School.

“I just feel like there are a lot of good people who want to do good things for kids, and I see that too," he said.

Peterson has been teaching fifth grade at Clear Creek Elementary School for the past 10 years. He said the timing felt right for him to look for an administrative role, and he's excited about the opportunity to be at Roosevelt.

The new principal is working to connect with staff, families, and other parts of the district before the first day of school.

"There's things that are new. There's things that I've kind of experienced at my previous position. It's just kind of molding that together and getting used to new systems and new processes," said Peterson.

Building relationships in his first year is Peterson's biggest goal. As time goes on, he wants to bring new ideas into Roosevelt and the district.

"I think we need to continue to make school fun for kids, and I think we're on that right track of doing that," said Peterson.

Peterson's message to Roosevelt families is that the traditions and the values are going to stay the same and students will receive love as soon when they walk through the door. That's not only a Roosevelt message but an idea every building in the district strives for.

"We're going to serve them to the best of our ability, and we're going to provide opportunities for their child to be successful," said Peterson.