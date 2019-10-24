She gazes out into space, head tilted as if in concentration, her features an enigmatic mix of pensiveness and compassion, her helmet under her left arm, her M-4 rifle slung over her right shoulder.
She's a warrior statue from Afghanistan and she stands in a state of perpetual readiness alongside her male counterpart, an infantryman from the Vietnam War, outside the All Vets Center on South Monroe Avenue.
The vets center will dedicate its monuments during a ceremony on Saturday morning at the center.
How the monuments came to be there is itself a story about a community that values what the soldiers represent.
As All Vets Center Commander Cecil Foell tells it, earlier last summer Leon Christensen, who serves on the All Vets' board, heard that a veterans monument committee in Lake Mills was trying to divest itself of a male soldier statue that was pretty beat up.
Several vets went over and grabbed the infantryman, made of a cement mold and metal overlay, and took him to Ron Bartusek at Starr Auto Body, who volunteered to fix up the fellow.
He donated all the goods and labor needed.
With a nice new soldier being added to the display that includes a Howitzer set up on a cement pad (part of it the work of a local Eagle Scout), the board felt it was a good time to add a new flagpole.
The board also wanted a statue to represent women's roles in the military, but they had run out of money. A southeastern Minnesota monument company had one on hand for $4,000.
"We held rummage sales and dances and all kinds of fundraisers," said Cdr. Foell.
In the end, eight businesses and every branch of the military -- all of which combine to run the All Vets Center -- contributed something, whether it was money, materials or labor.
You have free articles remaining.
GI Jane -- as Foell calls her -- made the trip from southeastern Minnesota to Mason City strapped standing upright in the bed of Ernie Martinez's truck. Martinez, owner of Mason City Roofing, and his employee Ron Gansemer posed with the statue during the trip.
"It was pretty impressive to see standing the back of that truck going down the highway," Foell said.
The second statue was installed in August and Jim Hunt of Hunt Electric in Clear Lake is working on lighting for the whole display.
The display stands as a monument not only to veterans' commitment to their country, but also local veterans' commitment to their community.
And never forgetting.
"If we had more money, it'd be nice to have a Doughboy and a soldier from Korea," Foell said.
Saturday's dedication ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and includes lunch after the half-hour event. The keynote speaker is Lake Mills native, Capt. Joan Skellenger Platz, USN (Ret.).
Platz graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1981. She served as a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy, retiring in 2007. During her career, she had duty assignments in several states and overseas, and graduated from Troy State University, Air War College, Naval War College and a Fellowship at Maxwell School, University of Syracuse.
Highlights of her career include Naval Helicopter Association Maintenance Officer of the Year, Commanding Officer of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron FOUR (Sigonella, Sicily) and her final tour, as Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Whiting Field (Milton, FL).
Platz lives in Mason City with her husband Tim.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.