If you've used the new information kiosk at Averydale Access in the Lime Creek Conservation Area, you have Boy Scout Jeremiah Stafford to thank.
Stafford recently finished the kiosk as his Eagle Scout project.
“I chose Lime Creek as my beneficiary because I was a big fan of Lime Creek," Stafford said in an email. "My dad and I hiked a lot there this summer, and I would like to give back to the community.”
He planned and oversaw construction of the kiosk near the six acres of fishing and canoe access on the Winnebago River donated by Merrill and Annette Avery in 1972.
Stafford, 13, said he worked closely with Mike Webb, director of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation board, during the design phase of his project to make sure the Kiosk would meet Lime Creek’s specification requirements.
The Boy Scout Troop 1438 member then wrote a fundraising proposal early this summer, and with transportation assistance from his parents, visited businesses in Mason City to raise the $645 needed to complete his project.
Donors included dentist Todd R. Hoeppner, Mason City Auto Sales, Dewilde Auto Service, State Farm Agent Clint Thomas, Mason City Pet Clinic, River City Fence, House of Sports, Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers, Fleet Farm and Fareway.
The kiosk was built on Aug. 14 in the parking lot outside the Stafford family’s business (Stafford Clock and Watch Co.) with the assistance of six adult volunteers and four scouts. The finished kiosk was erected on site at Averydale Access on Oct. 7.
"The most challenging part of my project was directing everybody and making sure they were occupied,” Stafford said.
Lime Creek Conservation Area includes 450 acres of mixed species floodplain forest, ponds, grasslands and a stretch of the Winnebago River. It also includes roughly 9 miles of trail which can be used for hiking, cross-country skiing, biking, and horseback riding, and a Nature Center with mounted animals, several aquariums displaying reptiles, amphibians, and fish, and numerous “hands-on” educational activities for all ages.
The Nature Center’s address is 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City. The center can be reached by phone at 641-423-5309.
