New Iowa road conditions website launches

Information to make traveling Iowa’s highways and interstates more safe now is on one website — the Iowa Department of Transportation’s www.511ia.org.

Previous versions of the site that included “full featured” and “streamlined” versions for lower bandwidth connections were retired earlier this year.

The updated site, which can be viewed on any device, has been ramping up its functionality over the past year and a half. Anyone who had bookmarked the old sites will automatically be redirected to the new www.511ia.org.

With the change in seasons, a new default set of layers has been established on the site. Those layers include unplanned traffic events, winter road conditions, towing not recommended, plow locations and weather radar. Iowans can customize the website by choosing the layers they want to see and then bookmarking that view in their browser favorites.

