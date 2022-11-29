New Hampton man declared missing

A New Hampton man is missing, according to a press release from police.

Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on the evening of Oct. 20.

Esparza is 6'2", weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police located his vehicle Nov. 11.

Anyone with information as to Esparza's whereabouts should contact the New Hampton Police Department at (641) 394-3241 or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at (800) 383-0088.

Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Esparza's whereabouts.