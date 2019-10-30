Construction has begun on a new health care facility in Clear Lake.
Waypoint Medical, a full-service family practice, is anticipated to open at the former Cancun Restaurant location, 1801 U.S. Highway 18 E., in February 2020.
“As activity has started at the clinic location and we’ve engaged with business contacts for initial services, it has been great to hear the positive feedback and the communicated need for the city of Clear Lake and surrounding communities,” said Dr. John Brady, who is the acting CEO of QVS Medical Consulting. “We are looking forward to offering ease of access with customer service as the focus of our delivery.”
A crew with Dean Snyder Construction was working at the site Tuesday afternoon.
Cancun Restaurant closed earlier this year, and the property was sold to QVS Holding LLC for $420,000 in July, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
QVS Holding LLC is owned by Brady and Lenise Kollasch, a registered nurse and QVS Medical Consulting chief operating officer.
“The opportunity to secure a location that had easy access from the highway and interstate was something we couldn’t pass up,” the company said in its press release.
Waypoint Medical will provide full-service family practice with lab and X-ray capabilities, according to the release. The clinic will be open extended and weekend hours.
Brady said the clinic will employ between 12 and 15 individuals, including three medical providers, and they’ll provide care for patients of all ages with acute and chronic medical needs.
QVS Medical Consulting was started to promote patient-centered health care strategies and solutions at smaller hospitals and community health centers using population health initiatives.
“While we continue to engage in this important work with organizations across the Midwest, we are ready to bring that experience to patients directly through Waypoint Medical,” the company announced in a press release.
Atura Architecture put the company’s vision into a plan that is being built by Dean Snyder Construction.
Brady, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has been a practicing family medicine physician for 24 years, Kollasch has been in the nursing and management field for 15 years.
“A waypoint is a stopping point or point which a course is changed. That is a perfect example of what we hope to provide,” Brady said. “A place for patients to stop for urgent care needs as well as a location to chart a path toward better health.”
More details about Waypoint Medical, its services and its hours will be released closer to its opening, he added.
