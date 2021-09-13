New exhibition, 'Rooted,' comes to Clear Lake Arts Center

A new exhibition will be open to the public at the Clear Lake Arts Center Sept. 14 through Oct. 9.

“Rooted” is an exhibition of cyanotypes by Jody Boyer and etchings by Keith D. Buswell. The show will take people on a journey through "the microscopic view of the landscape to the collective nature of trees," a press release from the Clear Lake Arts Center said.

The artwork will be in the Hanson and Stanton galleries for people to view. The Clear Lake Arts Center is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Boyer’s work encourages an intimate view of the atmosphere, landscape, and place," the release said, "while Buswell encourages people to think of community and connection through the trees and the ecology that helps them thrive."

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

