NEW Cooperative Supports our Local 4-H Youth

Once again, the NEW Cooperative Foundation has shown their commitment to supporting local 4-H youth.

Recently, the foundation donated $50,805 to 22 counties totaling to be 3,387 individual 4-H members. The money is donated for half of each 4-H youth’s dues in NEW Cooperative’s trade territory, which includes Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Monona, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Woodbury, and Wright counties.

“NEW Cooperative takes extraordinary pride in supporting our area youth 4-H programs. We strongly feel that 4-H helps these youth build the foundation to become future leaders in our local communities. We are excited for them as they gain all the valuable skills and knowledge the 4-H program offers” stated Holly Reicks, NEW Cooperative Communication Specialist.

NEW Cooperative, Inc. is a farmer-owned grain, agronomy, energy, and feed cooperative headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa. As a leading agriculture retailer, New Cooperative is focused on being an innovative and efficient provider of today's agriculture markets and services to 8,000 members throughout their 60 locations in Iowa.

The NEW Cooperative Foundation is the charitable giving entity of NEW Cooperative, Inc. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are dedicated to youth and education, human services, and civic purposes that further enhance the quality of life in our member's local communities.

