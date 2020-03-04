New clinic in Clear Lake now to open April 1

The newest health care facility in Clear Lake will open later than hoped.
Waypoint Medical, a full-service family practice, announced on social media last week that it will open at the former Cancun Restaurant location, 1801 U.S. Highway 18 E., on April 1 instead of February as originally stated.
Cancun Restaurant closed in 2019, and the property was sold to QVS Holding LLC for $420,000 in July, according to Cerro Gordo County property records. Construction began at the site last fall.
QVS Holding LLC is owned by Dr. John Brady, acting CEO of QVS Medical Consulting, and Lenise Kollasch, a registered nurse and QVS Medical Consulting chief operating officer.
Waypoint Medical will provide full-service family practice with lab and X-ray capabilities. The clinic will be open extended and weekend hours. It will also offer virtual visits.
The clinic will employ between 12 and 15 individuals, including nurse practitioners, nurses, certified medical assistants and radiology technicians, and provide care to patients of all ages with acute and chronic medical needs.
Waypoint Medical is already booking appointments through its website ahead of its April opening, the social media post stated.
The mission of the clinic is “to treat every patient with compassion and respect, helping create a healthy future for our patients, their families and our communities.”
QVS Medical Consulting was started to promote patient-centered health care at smaller hospitals and community health centers focused on improving health in the communities they serve.
Atura Architecture put the company’s vision into a plan that is being built by Dean Snyder Construction.
Brady, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has been a practicing family medicine physician for 24 years, Kollasch has been in the nursing and management field for 15 years.
An email to Brady and Kollasch wasn’t returned before publication.
For more information about Waypoint Medical, visit www.waypointclinic.com or the Waypoint Medical Facebook page.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.