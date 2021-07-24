New Clear Lake Wellness Center director looks to connect generations

Work on the Clear Lake wellness center is on track for construction to be complete by mid-December and the center to open by early January.

As more of the building is coming together, more of what new executive director Adam Long envisioned becomes obvious.

The shell is nearly complete. The next step in the plan is working on the mechanical and electrical systems. When that is all complete, the crew will install the interior touches.

“Where we’ll be here in a couple months, you’re going to start seeing more finishes coming in drywall going in and floors going down. It’s going to be a fun push,” said Seth Meyer, construction foreman.

Architect for the wellness center Scott Huffman said there hasn’t been too many changes to the original designs besides small tweaks with rooms. He added that there has not been any setbacks, either.

Long already has a strong vision of what the place will look like and how it will function in the community.

“I want the community to be aware of what we have to offer. One of our biggest goals is to make this facility a multi-generational type of facility where there’s going to be options,” Long said.