New Clear Lake Wellness Center director looks to connect generations

Work on the Clear Lake wellness center is on track for construction to be complete by mid-December and the center to open by early January.
As more of the building is coming together, more of what new executive director Adam Long envisioned becomes obvious.
The shell is nearly complete. The next step in the plan is working on the mechanical and electrical systems. When that is all complete, the crew will install the interior touches.
“Where we’ll be here in a couple months, you’re going to start seeing more finishes coming in drywall going in and floors going down. It’s going to be a fun push,” said Seth Meyer, construction foreman.
Architect for the wellness center Scott Huffman said there hasn’t been too many changes to the original designs besides small tweaks with rooms. He added that there has not been any setbacks, either.
Long already has a strong vision of what the place will look like and how it will function in the community.
“I want the community to be aware of what we have to offer. One of our biggest goals is to make this facility a multi-generational type of facility where there’s going to be options,” Long said.
Long was hired for the position in early June. He came to Clear Lake from Liberty, Missouri, where he worked as head strength and conditioning coach at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine for seven years.
His responsibilities at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine evolved into managing the facility and developing programs in sports medicine care. Long has nearly 20 years of experience in sports medicine and a master's degree in health sciences from Northwest Missouri State University.
Since arriving in Clear Lake six weeks ago, Long has hit the ground running with the project and interacting with community.
“Scott (Flory), our city administrator, said, ‘It seems like you’ve been here forever’ and it really does. It really seems like I’ve just been here forever,” Long said.
At a cost of $10.6 million, the 81,000-square-foot wellness center is a joint venture between the Clear Lake Community School District and the City of Clear Lake. It will feature workout facilities, an indoor track, multiple hardwood courts and more.
As you walk through the front door of the facility, the locker rooms are to the right, and a room where a playground will be built is to the left. The fieldhouse is straight ahead.
No matter what direction a person chooses to turn in the facility, they will find something different from anywhere else in the area.
The highlight of the locker room area is the saunas, Huffman said. The locker room setup also leaves open the possibility of adding a pool if Clear Lake wanted to in the future, he said.
The fieldhouse is designed with a four-lane track -- six lanes on the straightaways -- and turf and basketball court areas. A possible addition in this area would be the instillation of a long jump, currently being discussed.
Long said he was excited to see Clear Lake High School students make use of the area when weather is bad.
The wellness center has two rooms designated for children, the playground and a childcare area. With both, parents have easy access to supervise their kids.
Other rooms will be open for a variety of classes and opportunities for people to rent them out.
The upstairs features a more private workout experience with cardio machines and weights for lifting. Another room upstairs is designated for batting cages. The upstairs area also has a walkout, three-lane track area that overlooks the floor below.
“We want to make sure that we’re intertwining all (generations) and giving them options to become healthier. Whatever their goals are going to be, we want to make sure they’re going to be involved here,” Long said.
