New can-donation trailer benefits homeless shelter

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless (NLAH) lends a helping hand to men, women, children and veterans throughout North Iowa.

Covering nine counties, NLAH provides emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. NLAH helps people find jobs, insurance, housing and more for homeless people without self-help options available to them.

NLAH also provides long-term transitional housing for those who need it. Their vision states "Because of our economy today we feel the obligation to support all those in need, for someday they will be able to give back to our community as responsible citizens."

NLAH has recently set up a can and bottle redemption trailer to raise funds for their services. This trailer can be seen in the parking lot by Planet Fitness.

"(Ashley Furniture) was gracious enough to give us permission to do that" said Executive Director Jesse Germundson.

Ashley Furniture owns the parking lot where the trailer now sits, and Germundson said he was grateful for the opportunity to place the trailer in a convenient location for Mason City residents.

Germundson got the idea to set up a can donation from his father, who runs a redemption center in Manly.

"Hundreds of thousands of cans and bottles end up in the dump" Germundson said. The can and bottle donation trailer will be effective in both raising funds for NLAH and reducing waste in landfills.

NLAH will be doing daily pickups at the trailer, and Germundson noted that for people with large amounts of cans that may have trouble fitting in vehicles, NLAH would be willing to come pick up from time to time.

For those who would be interested in this service, Germundson asks they call 641-423-5920 to work out a time to pick up cans. All proceeds go to the North Lights Alliance Shelters.

"This isn't just to benefit us financially for the shelter, but to help keep cans out of the landfill." Germundson believes this can and bottle donation drop-off will be a great opportunity for Mason City residents to donate what would have gone into the trash for a good cause.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

