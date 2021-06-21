 Skip to main content
New Amish Heirlooms location under construction in Clear Lake
A longtime Mason City business could be heading to Clear Lake in the coming months.

Local furniture store Amish Heirlooms has purchased land in Clear Lake and construction on a new location has begun. The spot of land is located off the 10000 block of Highway 122, next to businesses including Pure Pleasure, Federal Upholstering, Fertilizer Equipment Specialists and Theilen Auto Sales.

Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins confirmed that Amish Heirlooms had received a zoning permit for the location.

Amish Heirlooms build site. 

Amish Heirlooms has been in Mason City for nearly 20 years, having opened in 2003.

It’s unclear when Amish Heirlooms expects construction at the new location to be completed, or if the new location will replace the old location, as a representative of Amish Heirlooms acknowledged they were not yet ready to publicly comment on the new space.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

