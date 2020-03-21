Need a companion during self-isolation? North Iowa animal shelters can help

Currently, there are about 30 dogs and nearly 70 cats available for adoption at the Humane Society of North Iowa, according to its website.

Now is an ideal time for people to acclimate a new pet into their life and their home because they are spending more time at home than usual while practicing social distancing.

Kennel staff are visiting daily to clean kennels and make sure the animals are fed, watered and exercised while the facility is closed, Soukup said.

“We have ample space at the shelter to ensure everyone is able to keep a safe distance from one another and we have been diligent in sanitizing and cleanliness,” she said.

Customer service staff are also on-site answering the phones, replying to emails and giving extra attention to the animals.

The Mason City Stray Animal Shelter, co-located and managed by the Humane Society of North Iowa, is also closed until further notice but operating on an appointment-only basis.

Animals that are picked up as strays in the community by Animal Control and brought to the shelter are able to be reclaimed during the closure.