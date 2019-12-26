Nearly $2.1M road project on the horizon for Clear Lake

The city of Clear Lake will continue its multi-million dollar reconstruction project on eastern Main Avenue in 2020.
The multi-year project, which began in 2017, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished, said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
“This is a big project,” he said.
Flory and Jason Petersburg, project engineer at Veenstra & Kimm, reviewed the preliminary plan and specifications for the second phase of the project with the Clear Lake City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The phase consists of water, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and pavement improvements on Main Avenue between 14th Street and 20th Street and is estimated to cost nearly $2.1 million.
It will also include new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road, Petersburg said.
The work is a continuation of the improvements done on Main Avenue between South 20th Street and South 24th Street a couple years ago.
More than half of the project’s cost, or $1.1 million, is related to street-related items, according to the draft engineer’s estimate from Veenstra & Kimm.
The rest is split between sanitary sewer ($243,770), storm sewer ($213,879), water main ($277,052) and other items.
Petersburg said an estimated $399,000, or nearly 18%, of the project’s cost will be assessed against property owners and the remainder will be paid for by the city.
The underground work is scheduled to begin in July 2020 after the Fourth of July, according to a schedule provided by Veenstra & Kimm. It’d be completed in November 2020.
Petersburg said a temporary aggregate surfacing would be used through the winter and paving would begin right away in the spring.
The paving is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.
Also as part of the project, the city is considering upgrading its street lighting on Main Avenue between South Eighth Street and 20th Street.
This section is residential, and Flory said the project would provide the city a good opportunity to add light poles that are a “far better fit with more established homes” and could accommodate banners, like on North Shore Drive, if desired in the future.
“It’s a very critical segment in Clear Lake, obviously steeped in history with the parade here on Main Avenue,” he said.
Petersburg presented information to the council about Alliant-owned fixtures and city-owned ones.
It would cost about $85,100 to install city-owned light fixtures, which is a $67,462 difference from the Alliant ones; however, there are benefits with the investment, he said.
With city-owned fixtures, Clear Lake would be responsible for maintenance and wiring, but it’d be able to install banners and receptacles in the future if it desired. With the Alliant fixtures, the city would pay a monthly rental fee for each fixture that Alliant maintains and wires. Banners and receptacles wouldn’t be allowed.
Petersburg said Alliant Energy will start burying the overhead primary electric lines on the street in the coming weeks.
The City Council will adopt the preliminary plans at its Jan. 6 meeting and initiate the special assessment process.
A public information meeting will take place on Jan. 15 at City Hall.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.