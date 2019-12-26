Nearly $2.1M road project on the horizon for Clear Lake

The rest is split between sanitary sewer ($243,770), storm sewer ($213,879), water main ($277,052) and other items.

Petersburg said an estimated $399,000, or nearly 18%, of the project’s cost will be assessed against property owners and the remainder will be paid for by the city.

The underground work is scheduled to begin in July 2020 after the Fourth of July, according to a schedule provided by Veenstra & Kimm. It’d be completed in November 2020.

Petersburg said a temporary aggregate surfacing would be used through the winter and paving would begin right away in the spring.

The paving is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

Also as part of the project, the city is considering upgrading its street lighting on Main Avenue between South Eighth Street and 20th Street.

This section is residential, and Flory said the project would provide the city a good opportunity to add light poles that are a “far better fit with more established homes” and could accommodate banners, like on North Shore Drive, if desired in the future.

“It’s a very critical segment in Clear Lake, obviously steeped in history with the parade here on Main Avenue,” he said.