National Weather Service confirms at least 12 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday

Iowa's Wednesday weather was ripe for tornadoes.

Supercells, or severe thunderstorms that feature rotating winds which can produce hail or tornadoes, developed throughout north central Iowa.

"The environment was ripe for tornadic development and rotation was evident on radar shortly after storms formed," a report from the National Weather Service said. "Generally south of along the Highway 20 corridor was the hot spot for tornadoes from around Nemaha, Lake City, Stanhope, Jewell, and Waverly."

At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed in central Iowa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tornadoes were reported south of Mason City. A preliminary report from the National Weather Service includes sightings northeast of Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County, near Floyd, Rudd and Nora Springs in Floyd County and near Shell Rock in Butler County.

Globe Gazette readers submitted photos and videos of their own sightings, many north of the Rockford area in Floyd County.