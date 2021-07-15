 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service confirms at least 12 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

National Weather Service confirms at least 12 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
trina tornado pic.jpg

Trina VonHagen captured the funnel cloud between 180th Street and 190th Street north of Rockford before it touched down and became a tornado. 

 Trina VonHagen

Iowa's Wednesday weather was ripe for tornadoes.

Supercells, or severe thunderstorms that feature rotating winds which can produce hail or tornadoes, developed throughout north central Iowa.

"The environment was ripe for tornadic development and rotation was evident on radar shortly after storms formed," a report from the National Weather Service said. "Generally south of along the Highway 20 corridor was the hot spot for tornadoes from around Nemaha, Lake City, Stanhope, Jewell, and Waverly."

At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed in central Iowa.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tornadoes were reported south of Mason City. A preliminary report from the National Weather Service includes sightings northeast of Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County, near Floyd, Rudd and Nora Springs in Floyd County and near Shell Rock in Butler County. 

Globe Gazette readers submitted photos and videos of their own sightings, many north of the Rockford area in Floyd County.

Additional information will be shared by the National Weather Service over the next several days. Preliminary storm surveys are planned for north central Iowa today. One of the survey teams is expected to visit Bremer and Butler Counties; more locations could be added.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says moon’s ‘wobble’ will flood coastlines in the 2030’s

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News