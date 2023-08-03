An evening of family fun was enjoyed by North Iowans at the Mason City Arena on Tuesday, at the 40th celebration of "National Night Out."

The event was sponsored jointly by the Mason City Police Department and the non-for-profit advocacy organization Friends of the Family, whose organizers estimated the crowd at nearly 2,000.

The first National Night Out Against Crime was celebrated in Pennsylvania in 1983 and has since grown to be a nationwide policing outreach event, held on the same date all across the country.

According to Courtney Moretz, crime-victim specialist at MCPD, the event was brought to Mason City to "encourage partnerships between law enforcement and our community, just to get familiar faces so people feel comfortable coming our officers."

The event was formerly hosted by Mason City's Community Policing Advisory Board, but upon that group's dissolution last year the event did not take place in 2022.

MCPD Chief Jeff Brinkley and Friends of the Family then decided to partner and host the event again, the second time at the Mason City Arena, as a resource fair to bring together police and community resources.

Friends of the Family of Mason City provides advocacy services primarily for domestic and sexual assault victims, but also homelessness.

Erin Langenberg and Nicole Jacobs are two of the organizers from Friends of the Family. In sharing their purpose, Jacobs said, "Our vision: Everyone has a home. We have a 10-year goal to make homelessness in North Central Iowa a functional zero."

Functional zero means that "if somebody is entering homelessness for the first time, they don't have to wait. There's a spot," added Langenberg.

Accurate data on the status of homelessness in the county is difficult to portray in numbers, but the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 11% of Cerro Gordo county residents live at or below the national poverty level and are vulnerable to housing insecurity.

"It's an uphill battle," according to Langenberg. She said they are undoubtedly making a difference, adding "We've got outreach and diversion specialists who are meeting people wherever they are and getting them connected to resources. Last year we were able to help over 450 families exit homelessness."

A 2022 housing study conducted by Iowa State University for the North Iowa Area Council of Governments found that a dwindling population in Cerro Gordo county has created an excess of housing capacity. With with state funding all but disappearing for rehabilitation programs for existing housing, more local housing trust funds, locally funded initiatives and federal funding is needed to fill the affordability gap for rehabilitating old housing to make it more affordable for first-time buyers or to convert homes to rent.

MCPD was joined by the Clear Lake Police Department, whose vintage 1958 Ford police cruiser was parked in the arena alongside other police vehicles from MCPD, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol. Kids got to inspect the equipment and see firsthand all the technology employed within the vehicles and, of course, flash the lights and toot the horn.

For those who protect and serve, the event is mainly about showing children and families the bond and mutual trust that needs to exist between law enforcement and the public.

Trooper Quentin Hutchinson -- "Trooper Hutch" -- of the Iowa State Patrol, said, "I had a little girl come up to me and say that cops aren't friends. We need them to know to not be afraid of us, to come to us when you need help, because that's what we're here for. We are human, just like everybody else."

Around 50 tables representing businesses and nonprofits alike filled the floor of the arena and used the opportunity to engage the citizenry and tout their collective efforts toward bettering the community.

Organizations like Prairie Ridge, North Iowa Mutual Aid, Mason City Housing Authority, Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters were just a smattering of those represented at the event; showing up due to the shared mission of law enforcement, businesses and nonprofits to provide lifesaving resources and assistance to community members in need.

Those attending enjoyed hot dogs provided by Fareway of Mason City, bounce houses, balloon animals and face painting.

Tons of other family fun was rounded out by Boy Scout Troop 1012, which hosted sharpshooters at an inflatable BB gun shooting range. Kids pedaled with all their might at the pedal tractor pull, and several bicycles for ages 3 and up were donated by OverDrive Auto of Mason City to be raffled off, along with a wealth of other prizes.

In thanking all who participated to bring back the event, MCPD's Moretz concluded, "We were just so excited to bring it back, and we're hoping to make it an annual thing; we feel like the families had such a great time."