National Doctors Day reminds us of need and appreciation

March 30 is National Doctors Day, a holiday signed into law over 30 years ago.

This day marks the importance of physicians, an appreciation that has grown over the last two years.

Healthcare as a whole has been part of upheaval since the beginning of the decade, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 2.6 million jobs to be added throughout the decade before the pandemic began.

Back in 2018, Iowa Workforce Development reported 40% of respondents had job vacancies.

In 2020, a Nursing Demand Survey by the Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Center for Nursing Workforce showed that over 50% of respondents have difficulty finding qualified applicants for nurses. Their second greatest problem is turnover.

In response to the growing need, most employers say they've bumped up overtime hours for current staff, increased recruiting and revised their pay scales. Nearly half of employers have said the expected wages have also made it difficult to hire, even as hospitals around the country continue to increase wages to retain numbers and fill vacancies.

Today, the growing need for healthcare professionals is seen everywhere.

In MercyOne Mason City, there are currently 304 open positions. Of those positions, 88 are for nurses, and 21 for doctors. These positions show a critical need for healthcare workers in an essential industry.

"Like hospitals across the country, MercyOne is experiencing a critical staffing shortage." said Angie Anstine, Communications Lead at MercyOne. To incentivize incoming healthcare workers, MercyOne "reviews pay and benefits on a regular basis to remain highly competitive within the health care market."

Like MercyOne, other health centers are actively recruiting workers. Mitchell County Regional Health Center has more than 30 open positions at varying levels, and MercyOne locations throughout North Iowa are recruiting workers.

With a whirlwind of both necessity of workers and layoffs of unvaccinated employees, it can be difficult to ascertain how best to assist healthcare workers who have continued working since 2020.

33% of healthcare workers are experiencing burnout at any given time, according to an article published in the National Library of Medicine in 2020. Doctors today are estimating up to 70% of healthcare workers are currently experiencing burnout.

For those looking to show appreciation on this national holiday, here are a few ways to show you care:

1. Food. Ordering take-out or making a meal for doctors and nurses on the hospital floor can be a big help for workers. Everyone needs to eat! Be sure to call ahead and follow any procedures your local hospital may have relating to deliveries.

2. Call ahead before going to the doctor. Emergency Rooms and Doctor's offices fill quickly. COVID patients without warning symptoms and other non-emergency visits should be scheduled ahead of time when possible.

3. Reach out to the nurses and doctors you know. Share your appreciation. Buy them a coffee. Show your support in whatever way you can. Even the smallest words of encouragement can make a difference.

4. Donate blood. The American Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Donating blood is more important now than ever.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

