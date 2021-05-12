Naomi Reiff: MercyOne CCU nurse sang to and prayed with COVID patients

Reiff, a Floyd resident, began working at MercyOne in 2016 after graduating from the RN program at North Iowa Area Community College.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her duties in the CCU, she also cares for post-operative open heart surgery patients.

Reiff became a nurse because she wanted to help others.

“People really interest me, how they work both physically and mentally,” she said.

For Reiff, the best part of being a nurse is seeing someone who was really sick sit up in bed or walk for the first time.

“It’s really rewarding to see people get better,” she said.

Reiff said she experienced “lots of different emotions” during the pandemic.

“It was pretty depressing for a while with how sick people were and how we did all this stuff and they weren’t getting better,” she said. “But I thought everyone really stuck together."

It was disheartening to hear some people downplaying COVID-19, according to Reiff. However, she said she understands that the situation was a difficult thing for everyone to deal with.