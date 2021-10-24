NAMI hosts successful coach story on depression

NAMI on Campus NIACC, NIACC Student Wellness, NIACC Health Division, and NIACC Trojan Athletics will host motivational mental health speaker Mark Potter with his presentation "Shatter the Stigma VICTORY OVER DEPRESSION" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the NIACC Gym on campus.

Mark Potter, Wichita, Kansas’ Newman University retired head men’s basketball coach, will talk about his battle with severe depression. Potter is a former Newman basketball and baseball player and Newman baseball assistant coach. Potter led his team to an undefeated conference championship, a national berth and a 29-6 overall record. Potter has been coach of the year ﬁve times and named one of the top 15 most inﬂuential people in the Wichita sports world. He’s been inducted into the Cowley College Hall of Fame, the Newman University Hall of Fame, the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame, and most recently, the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame.

Potter suffered a severe depressive episode in 2005, which made him unable to function at his job. He was able to overcome depression and return to his former self through accepting advice from family members and seeking professional help. Coach Potter inspires and challenges audiences with his real story of victory over severe depression. He has been on a crusade to educate people about depression and encourage others suffering from mental illness to seek assistance. His passion is to share his story in hopes that people will pursue treatment and find a way to live productively with mental illness.

