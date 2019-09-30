{{featured_button_text}}
A Dumont woman was killed and three others were injured after a single vehicle crash east of Mason City on California Avenue, near Highway 122 on Friday evening. 

Police say 21-year-old Madison Ensign died after being ejected when a vehicle driven by Tomas Berk, 24, of Aredale, left the roadway and rolled over.

Mason City Police and Fire Departments responded to an emergency call at approximately 10:44 p.m. to find two persons had been ejected from a rolled over vehicle while two more were found still inside. 

Berk and passenger 18-year-old Dominic Clifford were hospitalized for their injuries. Another unnamed, minor passenger was treated at MercyOne and released.

Assisting departments at the scene of the crash included Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department. 

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Mason City Police Department 641-421-3636. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

