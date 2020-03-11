Names released in Cerro Gordo pedestrian vs. car fatality

A man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been identified.

Around 8:15 p.m., Danny Dale Goodroad, 64, of Mason City, was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by 57-year-old Kaye Mary Krueger near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 220th Street, just south of Mason City.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported that Goodroad had been driving erratically before he came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road, exited his vehicle, and was struck by Krueger, who was unable to avoid the collision.

Goodroad pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived to the scene.

Krueger was not injured, and no charges are expected to be filed against her.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by Mason City Fire and Ambulance, Mason City Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

