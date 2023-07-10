It’s been a challenging year at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Rising food prices, cuts to services for its clientele and a surge in demand have made the food pantry’s mission of combating the region’s food insecurity more difficult.

When Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited the Mason City site recently his first question was, “What is it you need the most?”

Carol Clayton, a coordinating volunteer and board member, put it plainly: “Food and money.”

Clayton, who serves as a coordinating volunteer and board member at Hawkeye Harvest, said in May the food bank received 12,000 pounds of bread, 57,000 pounds of total food, 1,000 pounds of non-edible goods like toothpaste and toiletries and $10,000 in small contributions and donations.

Hawkeye Harvest is a 100% volunteer organization. Its 186 volunteers logged 11,238 hours in 2022, and donations are used for the purchase of food with a small amount to maintain its facility which opened in 2014 at 122 S. Adams Ave. in Mason City.

The pantry in June served 1,232 Cerro Gordo County residents in 575 families, compared with 988 individuals and 338 families in surrounding counties (Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Kossuth, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Winnebago, Worth and Wright), enough food for 26,640 meals.

Local partnerships with suppliers like Hy-Vee, Aldi, Wal-Mart, Target, Pepsi, Martin Bros. and countless other vendors and donors keep the pantry running, along with the small army of volunteers who bring in donations of produce from growers sourced far and wide.

“This is a perfect example of a public-private partnership if there ever was one,” said Naig.

The visit also included Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book, who toured with Naig and touted the Mason City operation. “(Out of our) 700 agencies we partner with, Hawkeye Harvest is one of the most generous. They’ve come to this spirit of generosity, and the community has responded by its sheer number of amazing volunteers, but also amazing financial support and food donation support.”

Food bank volunteer Ozzie Ohl told the Globe Gazette in December he’d never seen a dramatic increase in food prices like he saw in 2022. Yet he’s still encouraged, despite the challenges they see every day.

“We’re faced with the supply chain issue, inflation and then the cutback in the SNAP programs. Those have all impacted us,” said Ohl.

Though food prices continue to rise, data shows improvement compared with last year. Food prices rose 6.7% between May 2022 and May 2023, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The previous year’s increase during the same period was 10.1%.

The spike in food prices is attributed to high labor and food production costs and disruptions like avian flu, droughts, wildfires and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Adding to the food insecurity, Iowans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aid must now go through an asset test to continue receiving benefits under a bill passed in April by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Advocacy organizations like the Iowa Hunger Coalition were opposed to the legislation and encouraged its veto. In Iowa, 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 8 children are facing hunger, according to the Food Bank of Iowa.

Asked about his impressions of the pantry, Naig told the Globe:

“What always strikes me in a food bank like this is this is volunteer-driven, this is community supported. Yes, there are public resources that are involved, but this comes from the community. I want to commend the community on their effort. Demand is up for families participating in both the community kitchen and the meals.

“I can see it takes a lot of hours, a lot of passion” said Naig. “Keep up the good work.”

Naig noted USDA-funded programs administered through his office at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are trying to bridge that gap between farmers, food banks and food hubs. “I’m interested [in learning how] do we continue to connect the dots between Iowa producers? We’re a huge agriculture production state, and so how do we match up that ag production with food security?”

He said his office also is coordinating food assistance through the CARES Act, and worked to secure $5 million in ARPA funding which the state says will help build capacity for food banks.

The state recently reversed course and announced it will apply for $28 million in federal aid to help feed students in summer nutrition programs at many local schools. Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City have all begun their own food-assistance programs. Beginning in 2024, states will provide summer benefits for school-age children through a new, permanent nationwide program.

All who come to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank must meet residency and income qualifications to receive food to make meals for about four days during once-monthly visits. They also receive nonperishables such as toilet paper and other basic necessities.

Hawkeye Harvest says a donation of $25 purchases enough food to help make 40 meals. A $50 donation helps make 80 meals and a $100 donation will provide enough food to make 160 meals.

For those making food donations, nonperishable food items requested by the food bank include cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals such as soups, chili, pasta, 100% juice, peanut butter, canned pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, macaroni & cheese and canned protein (tuna, chicken, turkey). Donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Clients are helped from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lisa, a mother of three girls ages 2, 6 and 8, said she was reluctant to seek food assistance for fear of being judged. But the reality of her first visit to Hawkeye Harvest was very different. “Everyone here is so nice,” Lisa said. “Just wonderful!”

“We’re normal people [having] a hard time making ends meet. And that’s pretty common lately. If I didn’t come here, we’d be eating ramen noodles. This pantry helps us tremendously.”