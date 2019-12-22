N. Iowa organizations win grants from Muse Norris Charitable Fund

More than 10 North Iowa area organizations will receive funding this month from the Elizabeth Muse Norris Charitable Fund.
Lee Endowment Foundation administers the fund.
Total disbursements from the Muse Norris fund were $30,485 for 2019.
This year’s recipients are:
From the Rorick Fund
$177.40 to the United Way and the Globe Gazette's Christmas Cheer Fund
$354.80 to First Presbyterian Church, Winnebago Boy Scouts, Simpson College, St. Andrews.
$1,774 to Mason City Parks and Rec Department for Ray Rorick park
From the Will F Muse Scholarship Fund
$4,492 for the NIACC Foundation
From the Elizabeth Muse Norris Fund
$1,000 to OneVision for Autism Center Therapeutic Outdoor Center
$2,940 to Francis Lauer Youth Services FLYS Youth Emergency Shelter
$3,505 to Mason City Youth Baseball for youth catchers equipment
$5,000 to NIACC's Performing Arts and Leadership Series
$5,000 to Clear Lake Arts Center for its Creative Kids After School Program
$5,000 to Mason City Public Library for is Pop Up Library Bookmobile
Elizabeth Muse Norris was the daughter of former Globe Gazette publisher Will F. Muse, and Ray Rorick was another former Globe Gazette publisher.
Following Elizabeth Muse Norris’ death in 1983, stock certificates left in her name were used to form the foundation.
Its mission is to “preserve the family’s memory and to ensure that funding for worthwhile community programs would continue” in North Iowa.
Applications for distributions are due in the spring. The application form can be downloaded from musenorris.com.