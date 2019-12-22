N. Iowa organizations win grants from Muse Norris Charitable Fund

$5,000 to Clear Lake Arts Center for its Creative Kids After School Program

$5,000 to Mason City Public Library for is Pop Up Library Bookmobile

Elizabeth Muse Norris was the daughter of former Globe Gazette publisher Will F. Muse, and Ray Rorick was another former Globe Gazette publisher.

Following Elizabeth Muse Norris’ death in 1983, stock certificates left in her name were used to form the foundation.

Its mission is to “preserve the family’s memory and to ensure that funding for worthwhile community programs would continue” in North Iowa.

Applications for distributions are due in the spring. The application form can be downloaded from musenorris.com.

