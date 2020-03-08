Murphy: Super Tuesday was good for Iowa, and also bad for Iowa

It was one thing when eventual nominees finished second or third here. Iowa was never about picking the winner; it’s about winnowing the field. And in most years, the Iowa caucuses have done that.

But Biden finished fourth — a distant fourth. Buttigieg and Sanders topped the field by earning 26 percent of state delegate equivalents apiece; Biden finished at just 16 percent and was not even viable (meaning he did not have at least 15 percent support) in many precincts across the state.

This could just add to the arguments against Iowa going first. And Iowa didn't need any more of those.

New leaders, same as the old

There’s something striking about how the Democratic primary has become a two-person race between Biden and Sanders. It’s exactly where we started this thing more than a year ago.

In the spring of 2019, early polling, in Iowa and nationally, said Biden and Sanders were the top two candidates. Name recognition, to be sure, was a big reason for that. And now here we are — after more than a year of campaigning, more than two-dozen candidates, myriad lead changes and thousands of events in Iowa and other early states — right back where we started: a race between Biden and Sanders.

Amazing.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

