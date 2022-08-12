Mural ribbon-cutting held in Mason City

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Community Health Center in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed by more than 100 volunteers during July.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s goal was to have the mural completed before RAGBRAI visited Mason City. More than 100 volunteers from local businesses, daycares, organizations, and citizens assisted in painting the mural - each leaving a signature thumbprint on the wall. .

According to a press release Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census, the diversity of Mason City’s population stands at 93.17% white. But, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (commonly referred to as DEI) impact more than race and ethnicity.

The Chamber’s DEI program is positioned as a workforce attraction and retention strategy and Anderson said they would like to get community employers on board . The community mural and the companion billboard campaign were intended to launch this program.

The Community Health Center, located at the north gateway to downtown Mason City, provided the perfect backdrop and CHC was excited about the mural request.