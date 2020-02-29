Muhlenbruch receives Growing Hands Award at 2020 Agribusiness Career Day

Kevin Muhlenbruch of North Iowa Area Community College received the Growing Hands Award during the 2020 Agribusiness Career Day on Feb. 12. The Agribusiness Career Day is held in conjunction with the Agribusiness Showcase & Conference in Des Moines and hosts over 250 students each year.

The Agribusiness Association of Iowa Foundation created this recognition for junior college agriculture instructors. Muhlenbruch is a son of a dairy farmer and teacher. After graduation from Iowa State University, he began his teaching career at the K-12 level in Albert Lea, Minnesota and later Rockford, Iowa.

He has spent the majority of his career studying the use of no-till and strip tillage technologies at NIACC farm. He has built relationships with agri-businesses of NIACC that have yielded partnerships for the college’s teaching lab, internship opportunities for students, and full-time employment for hundreds of alumni.

He joined the NIACC faculty in 1988, where he teaches Agronomy and Precision Agriculture.

