Much mulch available for free in Mason City

Seeking mulch? Mason City is again offering free mulch to those who want it.

Interested residents can either help themselves or request a delivery from the Mason City Street Division.

The mulch can be found in mounds on Elm Drive north of 13th Street Northeast, or just north of the Mason City Dog Park.

Mulch deliveries are available Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to residents who live within a 15-mile radius of Mason City. To set up a delivery, contact Street Division Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 with the name, contact phone number, address and the location where mulch should be dumped. The delivery area needs to be accessible to a single-axle dump truck.

"The city will not be responsible for damage to sod or lawns," an announcement from the city cautioned. "If the dump site is too wet, staff will dump the mulch as close to the location as possible."

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

