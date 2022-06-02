Mr. Schickel goes to Broadway: Mason City mayor presents city key to 'The Music Man' cast

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway.

Just ask Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel.

Schickel presented an official key to the city to "The Music Man" cast on Broadway last month.

"We had tickets two years ago to the show and then COVID hit. I got to thinking about the natural tie-in with Mason City and River City," Schickel said. "I reached out to some of their public relations people and said, 'I would love the chance to be able to represent Mason City at the show.'"

Awarding an official key to the city is done at the mayor's discretion, according to Schickel. The recent ceremony in New York, he said, was a moment to represent the people of Mason City and honor the cast of the popular Broadway show. He said the last key awarded was about three years ago.

The key was presented May 14 before a Saturday matinee at the Winter Garden Theatre. The theater was established in 1911 and seats around 1,600 people. Schickel said it was an exciting experience since it was his first time at a Broadway show.

Schickel and his family had to arrive at the theater early for COVID-19 testing, and then were directed to the backstage entrance.

"There were a bunch of people hanging around outside, not to meet me but some of the big stars that are in the show. They introduced me to the crowd as the mayor of the real River City. I got the chance to say a few words and greet them," said Schickel.

About an hour before the show began, Schickel watched as people prepared backstage and also toured the theater. He was taken behind the curtain to meet some of the cast members, who were dressed in full costume.

Schickel read the official proclamation granting the key to the city to Jefferson Mays, who plays the role of Mayor George Shinn in the show. Mays received the key and got out a poem to recite to Schickel. The Mason City mayor was presented with the poem afterwards.

"I invited (Mays) invited him to come to the real River City service, along with the cast members, to serve as our grand marshal of the parade next year," said Schickel.

Schickel felt a huge sense of pride to see the influence Meredith Willson, composer of "The Music Man" and Mason City native, has with people.

"I think most people have their day-to-day lives and they're busy with family and work, but all of us love to have a sense of pride about ourselves, about our community, and about our state, and I think this helps," Schickel said.

