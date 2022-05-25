Mount Mercy celebrates class of 2022

The student listed below graduated from Mount Mercy University this May. Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to their press release.

Samantha Doughan of Britt graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.

Macy Ross of Charles City graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

Jillian Heitland of Garner graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

