Motorcyclists donate to student lunch accounts

A North Iowa motorcycle club recently made a donation to offset negative lunch balances in the Mason City Community School District lunch program.

The Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Association raised $400 throughout the riding season and donated it to the district.

MSAA President Jody Onken said they donate money every year to something like Toys for Tots, but this year they wanted to give the money to the Mason City CSD’s lunch program.

“It’s a growing problem that kids can’t afford lunch, and it’s just nice to be able to help out your community,” he said.

So far, the district has received about $1,600 in donations this year to help the nearly $10,000 worth of total negative balances. This has helped about 30 families, according to Sarah Mariner, the Mason City Community School District food services supervisor.

Students can charge a meal to their accounts whether they have money in it or not, so if any student that has to pay for a full or reduced lunch or breakfast doesn’t have the money on their accounts, they will accrue a negative lunch balance, according to Mariner.