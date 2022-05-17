Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month reminds drivers of increase in riders

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and with warmer weather arriving in North Iowa, motorcyclists are beginning to frequent the roads again.

2020 reported more motorcycle fatalities in over a decade. Despite representing a rather small portion of occupants on roadways, motorcyclist are "significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year" according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A motorcyclist in 2020 was about 28 times more likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than passenger vehicle occupants, according to data from the NHSTA.

In Iowa, the most motorcycle crashes and fatalities take place between July and September, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Motorcycle Safety Awareness month serves to remind all drivers the importance of remaining attentive on the road.

“Motorcycle riders are out in the open and are harder to see.” Dave Duffy, State Coordinator for A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, said in a press release. “Drivers and riders should take extra precautions by keeping their distance, watching their speed, and always looking twice.”

Icy and snowy conditions during winter required most drivers to take precautions when driving: taking more time to slowly come to a stop, taking wider turns, leaving a larger berth between cars, etc. Motorcyclist precautions are similar.

Motorcyclists need to be watched for in intersections and given time to pass if a driver is unsure of their speed. One of the most common motorcycle accidents comes from the left turning lane, when cars either don't see a motorcycle coming, or misjudge their distance from the intersection.

Motorcyclists are also caught in blind spots more often than other vehicles. With their small size, it's not uncommon to miss them in your rearview mirror. It is important to remain vigilant when driving in multi-lane traffic and check more than once if a motorcycle may be sitting in a blind spot.

As in winter conditions, motorcyclists benefit from a wider distance between them and a driver. Motorcycles are more likely to enact emergency stops based on road conditions, and the extra space gives a driver more time to react and respond.

Motorcyclists' encounters with hazards are often more dangerous than a closed vehicle's experience. Loose gravel, mowed grass on the road, potholes, pavement seams, railroad crossings grooved pavement often require motorcyclists to decrease their speed suddenly, especially if vision was obstructed before coming upon the hazard.

With distracted driving remaining a constant issue on the road, it is important to share the road and remain vigilant for open-air vehicles with less protection than others on the road.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

