A two-vehicle crash sent a Mason City man to the hospital with injuries on Monday.

Motorcycle crash 1

A Harley Davidson motorcycle can be seen lying on its side at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City after an accident Monday morning.

Officers say Robert Schwieger, 56, was riding his Harley Davidson westbound on Fourth Street Southwest around 10:20 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Marvin Alphs, of Mason City. Alphs was attempting to make a left turn onto South Eisenhower Avenue.

Schwieger was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa for his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. Alphs was not injured.

Alphs was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device. 

Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

