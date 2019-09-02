A two-vehicle crash sent a Mason City man to the hospital with injuries on Monday.
Officers say Robert Schwieger, 56, was riding his Harley Davidson westbound on Fourth Street Southwest around 10:20 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Marvin Alphs, of Mason City. Alphs was attempting to make a left turn onto South Eisenhower Avenue.
Schwieger was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa for his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. Alphs was not injured.
Alphs was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.
Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.
