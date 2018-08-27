Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SHEFFIELD | Overnight storms that produced strong winds knocked down at least 15 power line poles near Sheffield, cutting power to more than 1,200 MidAmerican Energy customers.

Kathy Harkema, with MidAmerican, said officials anticipated power would be restored to the area Monday afternoon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Additionally, Highway 65 in southern Sheffield was closed due to storm debris. Traffic was being rerouted via city and county roads.

Classes at West Fork Schools were also canceled Monday.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments