SHEFFIELD | Overnight storms that produced strong winds knocked down at least 15 power line poles near Sheffield, cutting power to more than 1,200 MidAmerican Energy customers.
Kathy Harkema, with MidAmerican, said officials anticipated power would be restored to the area Monday afternoon.
Additionally, Highway 65 in southern Sheffield was closed due to storm debris. Traffic was being rerouted via city and county roads.
Classes at West Fork Schools were also canceled Monday.
