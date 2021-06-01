More than half of Cerro Gordo County adults are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

A week after amending its masking policy for COVID-19 to allow fully-vaccinated people to go without a face covering inside the courthouse, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Tuesday morning that indicated a further wind-down from the pandemic after more than a year.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft told Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts that, by the end of next week, his department's mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue in Mason City should be concluded.
"Things are slowing down for us," he said. "Our 14-day positivity continues to decline, 4.2%, our deaths did tick up one. We’re at 90 total deaths. Our hospitalizations still remain fairly low."
Per Hanft, 82.2% of those 65 and older in Cerro Gordo, are fully vaccinated as well as 56.4% of everyone age 18 and older. Hanft also said that of the 40,000 doses administered for the general region, 22,500 doses were administered by CG Public Health which also totals about 56%.
Despite the winding down, Hanft did make it clear to the County Board that his department and others like it will still have plenty of work to do regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For the next generation, we owe public health a solid report on lessons learned," Hanft said.
With that, Hanft did say that CG Public Health will continue to put out scheduled timeslots for people to go and get their vaccines if they want. It just won't be in the former Sears building anymore.
Further on the horizon, Hanft said that CG Public Health will need to figure out future boost doses for COVID-19 which health officials have said may be necessary.
"We hope that we will piggyback with doing the flu clinics," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.