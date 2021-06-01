More than half of Cerro Gordo County adults are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

"Things are slowing down for us," he said. "Our 14-day positivity continues to decline, 4.2%, our deaths did tick up one. We’re at 90 total deaths. Our hospitalizations still remain fairly low."

Per Hanft, 82.2% of those 65 and older in Cerro Gordo, are fully vaccinated as well as 56.4% of everyone age 18 and older. Hanft also said that of the 40,000 doses administered for the general region, 22,500 doses were administered by CG Public Health which also totals about 56%.

Despite the winding down, Hanft did make it clear to the County Board that his department and others like it will still have plenty of work to do regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the next generation, we owe public health a solid report on lessons learned," Hanft said.

With that, Hanft did say that CG Public Health will continue to put out scheduled timeslots for people to go and get their vaccines if they want. It just won't be in the former Sears building anymore.