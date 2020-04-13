More than a century ago, the "Spanish flu" left its mark on Northern Iowa

Amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves revisiting the 1918 pandemic that swept the world more than a century ago.

That flu virus was commonly called the "Spanish flu" (despite the lack of consensus on where the virus originated) because Spanish newspapers were among the first to report on its high rates, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. It was identified as H1N1 type A influenza and is believed to have started in birds and mutated to infect humans, eventually passing easily from person to person.

Between 1918 and 1919, the Spanish flu is estimated to have killed over a staggering 50 million people worldwide. It claimed approximately 675,000 lives in the United States, according to IDPH.

In a single year, more people died from the flu than in four years of the Bubonic Plague or “Black Death” from 1347 to 1351. Spanish flu mortality was notably high in people under 5 years old, people between 20 and 40 years old, and people 65 years and older, according to the CDC. The high mortality rates in otherwise healthy people, including those in the 20-40 year age group, sets this virus apart from typical flu viruses.

While most flu viruses destroy the cells lining the upper respiratory tract, the Spanish flu attacked deep within the lung, destroying tissue and provoking an immune response that literally drowned the lungs in hemorrhage. With no vaccine to provide protection from the virus (the flu vaccine wouldn't be invented until the 1940s) and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that could arise, efforts to limit the spread were those beyond the pharmacy: isolation, quarantine, practicing good hygiene, using disinfectants and limiting public gatherings. Whether or not these precautions were handled adequately varied from place to place. Sounds familiar, huh?

Nationwide, people were said to be struck with the flu on the street and to die rapid deaths. Hospital facilities and staff were taxed to the limit, creating a shortage of physicians, especially in the civilian sector. Health departments distributed gauze masks to be worn in public. Stores could not hold sales; funerals were limited to 15 minutes. Some towns required a signed certificate to enter and railroads would not accept passengers without them. Bodies piled up as the massive deaths of the epidemic spread. Besides the lack of healthcare workers and medical supplies, there were shortages of coffins, morticians and gravediggers.

A first wave of influenza appeared in January 1918 on an Army base in Haskell County, Kan.

“The Great War,” with its mass movements of men in armies and aboard ships, probably aided in its rapid diffusion.

In Iowa, an estimated 6,000 died of the disease and over 93,000 were said to be infected, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Figures are estimates at best, since doctors initially were not required to report cases of the flu and no testing was available to determine its presence. Cases, most claim, were underreported at best. During the fall of 1918, the Iowa Board of Health quarantined the state, forcing the closing of public gatherings.