More than 800 dogs put their best paws forward over the weekend for the 2023 American Kennel Club Dog Show at the North Iowa Events Center.

The 70th annual All Breed Conformation, Obedience and Rally Obedience Show was Saturday and Sunday in the All Seasons building.

Jean Lochray of Ames brought Rocky, a not quite 2-year-old German shepherd, for his first AKC show.

"I got into obedience training out of self preservation," said Lochray. "I was just a little thing as a teenager. I had to protect myself."

Her parents were first-generation immigrants from Germany and kept the breed as pets. Lochray professed a life-long love of dogs and dog shows. She took some time off as she raised a family and followed her military husband wherever his orders sent him, but now she and Rocky can travel to shows and for pleasure.

"Rocky's done his obedience and will have rally this afternoon," Lochray explained as the gentle giant lounged in his wire carrier.

The obedience classes have certainly paid off, as the rings and aisles were orderly and clearly marked. Occasionally a bark would ring out across the building, but for the most part the atmosphere was jovially hushed.

Spectators sit in chairs placed a respectful distance from the rings so the animals are not distracted. When a dog makes a particularly good showing, handlers and owners often give a stage-whispered cheer so not to throw off other competitors. For a high-stakes event, camaraderie and cooperation were on display.

Over in the Olsen Building, there was a very different atmosphere. In the grooming building, blow dryers whir constantly, bits of fur float on warm currents and there's barely room to elbow your way through.

Rachael is a standard poodle from Starfleet Poodles out of Stewartville, Minnesota. Owners Cheryl and Steve Halling have been working with the breed for more than 40 years.

"We get started combing and grooming them when they're three weeks or so, gently at first, just to get them used to it. It's not a chore, just part of the day for them," Halling said as he ran Rachael's comb through his own hair with a little grin. "They're family."

The Mason City Kennel Club, according to its website, holds American Kennel Club-licensed dog shows and provides classes in obedience and "puppy kindergarten," according to its website.

Mason City Kennel Club website links to the American Kennel Club. If you have questions, email: masoncitykennelclub@hotmail.com.

