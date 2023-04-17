Three members of the Mason City Fire Department had to grab their stuffed animals and run on Saturday morning.

The firefighters who were called to duty, along with Mason City Police Officer Jason Trask and Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Deputy Russell Jensen, were at the Moose Lodge in Mason City to collect a couple dozen "Tommy Moose" stuffed animals donated by the Moose to give to children in stressful situations.

"The Moose is about children and seniors," Moose Lodge Governor Dick Cory said. "We have Mooseheart (Child City and School) in Chicago and Moosehaven (senior living facility) in Florida."

According to the Tommy Moose webpage, the international program has been going on since 2002. More than 100,000 Tommy Moose plush dolls have been donated to shelters, hospitals, and emergency workers, who in turn deliver them to children in need of some comfort when facing some of life's biggest challenges. The Tommy Moose character has grown and developed beyond the comforting plush toy program.

Trask said the Tommy Moose dolls can definitely be a comfort when children are in a tough spot, especially when they may not know what exactly is happening.

"Medical calls where parents are having to be taken away in an accident," Trask said. "We had one where it would have been kind of handy as a medical call where the mother was taken away and I had to stand by until a grandparent could get there."

Jensen said the plush dolls can be useful in a number of situations.

"Pretty much any kind of high-stress situation where we're dealing with the parents and there's kids there," he said. "This can kind of keep their mind off of what's going on. Could be a medical call, could be a domestic or car accident."

Tommy’s origin appears in a children’s color-along story book, a format that combines an easy-to-read story in pages suitable for youngsters to color.

Tommy also appears on complimentary bookmarks, available at many public and school libraries courtesy of Moose Lodges and Chapters in the U.S. and Canada. The bookmark also includes a list of safety tips for children to follow while using the internet.

A line of infant through toddler clothing has been developed bearing Tommy’s image, and the Tommy Moose life size mascot appears throughout the country in parades and events, meeting and greeting children and posing for pictures.

The MCPD, CGSO and MCFD were each given two boxes of a dozen plush dolls to give to children Saturday morning. Trask said the department has used stuffed animals in the past, but the effort by the Moose Lodge is a nice gesture that's not taken for granted.

"We appreciate the Moose doing this," he said. "We've had similar things in the past. We've had stuffed animals in the past, we know how they work."

