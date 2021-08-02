 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moonlight Bike Ride returns to Mason City this August
0 comments
alert

Moonlight Bike Ride returns to Mason City this August

{{featured_button_text}}
Moonlight 2

Cyclists take off from the starting line of the annual Moonlight Bike Ride in downtown Mason City on Friday.

Mason City's Moonlight Bike Ride will soon be back.

The fourth annual ride will take place Friday, Aug. 20 in downtown Mason City.

Participants can enter as individuals or families; walk-up registration will begin at 8 p.m. in Mason City's City Hall parking lot.

At 10 p.m., the ride will kick off starting in Central Park. The route is a 10-mile loop and a pit stop at the halfway point will provide opportunity for a quick break and snack.

The ride will end at the Downtown Plaza with breakfast burritos provided by Happy Donkey. 

Admission is $25 for individuals and $50 for a family of four.

"The Chamber of Commerce Worksite Wellness Committee organizes this family-friendly activity to promote use of local bike trails and to build a healthier community," a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce said. "Appropriate safety will be established to ensure a safe and responsible ride."

To register or get more information, contact Noah Harris at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce office at 641-423-5724 or email nharris@masoncityia.com.

Support local journalism. Get a year of unlimited digital access.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'Snow Moon' may be the reason you're having trouble sleeping

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News