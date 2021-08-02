Moonlight Bike Ride returns to Mason City this August

Mason City's Moonlight Bike Ride will soon be back.

The fourth annual ride will take place Friday, Aug. 20 in downtown Mason City.

Participants can enter as individuals or families; walk-up registration will begin at 8 p.m. in Mason City's City Hall parking lot.

At 10 p.m., the ride will kick off starting in Central Park. The route is a 10-mile loop and a pit stop at the halfway point will provide opportunity for a quick break and snack.

The ride will end at the Downtown Plaza with breakfast burritos provided by Happy Donkey.

Admission is $25 for individuals and $50 for a family of four.

"The Chamber of Commerce Worksite Wellness Committee organizes this family-friendly activity to promote use of local bike trails and to build a healthier community," a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce said. "Appropriate safety will be established to ensure a safe and responsible ride."

To register or get more information, contact Noah Harris at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce office at 641-423-5724 or email nharris@masoncityia.com.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.