Monroe Avenue project complete

The City of Mason City announced on Thursday that the Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project is complete.

The remaining portion of North Monroe Avenue, between Fifth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest, opened to traffic at the end of the day on Thursday.

Remaining work consists of back filling the disturbed areas, leveling topsoil and placing dormant seeding.

The city announced the start of the project on May 5, beginning with work between Highway 122 and Willow Creek near West State Street. It is budgeted to cost $2.3 million.

"The project in general involves improvements and upgrades to utilities, street patching and repair, street lighting, and a new Hot Mix Asphalt surface," City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote in a press release announcing the work.

The project was worked on in stages to avoid having the whole of Monroe closed at one time.

Stage two of the project, which began in June, was on the area between Willow Creek and Second Street Northwest, and the next phase covered Second Street Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest. The latest work concluded was between Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

