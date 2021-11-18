 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Monroe Avenue project complete

The City of Mason City announced on Thursday that the Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project is complete.

The remaining portion of North Monroe Avenue, between Fifth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest, opened to traffic at the end of the day on Thursday.

Monroe Avenue

Monroe Avenue from Hwy. 122 to 12th Street Northwest is open to traffic after a half-year of construction work.

Remaining work consists of back filling the disturbed areas, leveling topsoil and placing dormant seeding.

The city announced the start of the project on May 5, beginning with work between Highway 122 and Willow Creek near West State Street. It is budgeted to cost $2.3 million.

"The project in general involves improvements and upgrades to utilities, street patching and repair, street lighting, and a new Hot Mix Asphalt surface," City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote in a press release announcing the work.

People are also reading…

The project was worked on in stages to avoid having the whole of Monroe closed at one time.

Stage two of the project, which began in June, was on the area between Willow Creek and Second Street Northwest, and the next phase covered Second Street Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest. The latest work concluded was between Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest. 

Support local reporting. Subscribe. $5 for five months

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News