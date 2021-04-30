Monroe Avenue construction to begin in Mason City next week

"A detour will be established and signed for the duration of the project; the detour route will utilize 12th Street Northwest, Pierce Avenue and Hwy 122," he wrote in the release. "Cross streets to Monroe Avenue will remain open as much as possible, but due to construction activities, entire intersections could be closed for extended periods of time."

Stage two of the project will focus on the are between Willow Creek and Second Street Northwest and the third round will cover between Second Street Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest. Then the work will conclude between Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest.

However, Burnett did write in the release that "The contractor may perform work in any two consecutive stages at the same time, depending on the type of work operation."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

