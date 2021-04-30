Monroe Avenue construction to begin in Mason City next week

Construction season in Mason City will be in full bloom next week when workers begin a four-stage construction project that will run through November.
On Wednesday, May 5, the "Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project" will start between Highway 122 and Willow Creek near West State Street.
"The project in general involves improvements and upgrades to utilities, street patching and repair, street lighting, and a new Hot Mix Asphalt surface," City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote in a Friday morning press release announcing the work.
Per Burnett, the project will be worked on in stages to avoid closure of the entire length of the project corridor at one time.
"A detour will be established and signed for the duration of the project; the detour route will utilize 12th Street Northwest, Pierce Avenue and Hwy 122," he wrote in the release. "Cross streets to Monroe Avenue will remain open as much as possible, but due to construction activities, entire intersections could be closed for extended periods of time."
Stage two of the project will focus on the are between Willow Creek and Second Street Northwest and the third round will cover between Second Street Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest. Then the work will conclude between Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest.
However, Burnett did write in the release that "The contractor may perform work in any two consecutive stages at the same time, depending on the type of work operation."
