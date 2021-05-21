 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mollie's Mission to hold pet food drive in Mason City on Saturday
0 comments

Mollie's Mission to hold pet food drive in Mason City on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The nonprofit organization Mollie's Mission will be hosting a pet food drive in Mason City on Saturday.

Cat and dog food donations will be accepted Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Moose Lodge in Mason City.

Donations will go toward local veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities experiencing financial hardships so that they may continue caring for their pets, an announcement from the organization stated.

All brands and sizes of cat and dog food are accepted; hard food is preferred. 

The Moose Lodge is located at 22 4th St. NW. in Mason City.

For more information, visit molliesmission.org or the Facebook page "Mollies Mission."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushing dating apps adding vaccination badges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News