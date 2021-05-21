Mollie's Mission to hold pet food drive in Mason City on Saturday

The nonprofit organization Mollie's Mission will be hosting a pet food drive in Mason City on Saturday.

Cat and dog food donations will be accepted Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Moose Lodge in Mason City.

Donations will go toward local veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities experiencing financial hardships so that they may continue caring for their pets, an announcement from the organization stated.

All brands and sizes of cat and dog food are accepted; hard food is preferred.

The Moose Lodge is located at 22 4th St. NW. in Mason City.

For more information, visit molliesmission.org or the Facebook page "Mollies Mission."

