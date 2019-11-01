Beeps, boops and whirs will fill the gym as students and their robot friends invade the Mason City High School.
The Mason City High School robotics team will compete against other regional high school teams in a competition on Saturday at the MCHS gym.
Each team’s robot will compete two-on-two in the Star Wars-themed robot game called Skystone, in which students must drive their robots in an arena to score points through performing tasks such as building the tallest tower using giant Lego-type blocks and carefully moving the tower base across a finish line without the tower falling, according to coach William Riesen.
One of the members of the Mohawk team, Anastasia Lee, said one of the challenges of building the robot to complete the challenge was figuring out how to get it to move and push away objects.
Riesen said one of the major parts of building a robot for the competition is rethinking some ideas they had to complete the challenges.
“Sometimes you have to go back, and an idea doesn’t work out so you have to think of something else,” he said.
With the competition just a couple days away, the students are trying to figure out how to push the tower base into a corner to earn extra points.
Riesen said there are two modes in each match of the competition: the first 30 seconds are autonomous, in which the robot has to move entirely on its own following pre-programmed movements, and during the rest of the 3-minute match the robot is driven by the team through remote control.
Gabriel Rodriguez, a MCHS graduate from last year, said the team has three minutes to score as many points as possible and in the final minute, considered the “end game,” each team has to perform a final task to earn extra points.
Riesen said the robotics team has a yearly season in which the teams start with a new game every year and compete in a series of competitions and meets, accumulating points to the end of the season and making their robots more sophisticated as the season goes on. If they are in the top of the league, the team can participate in regional, state and national tournaments.
“It’s kind of on the pattern of a sports team, and it also emphasizes sportsmanship along the way,” he said. “There’s actually more collaboration than there is competition, but they do keep score and they do advance the teams that score the most.”
The home meet Saturday is a big event for the high school robotics team because the parents and general public can come and see what the students do, Riesen said.
Riesen said the robotics team is fairly new, having started just five years ago, and he has been heading it for only the past couple of years.
“[The students] get a lot of learning, not only in things that are purely technical, like mechanical engineering, but they also learn group dynamics, problem solving, art, communication – all kinds of things, so it’s fun to watch,” Riesen said.
The league is organized by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, an international body working to inspire youth to engage in science, engineering and technology as well as learn life skills such as teamwork, communication and professionalism.
The event is free and open to the public. Matches will begin at about 11 a.m. at the high school gym and continue into the early afternoon.
