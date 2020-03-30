Mohawk Market sees sharp increase in need

"There are many other items that we are no longer able to purchase from the Food Bank of Iowa."

The Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties and its inventory has become limited. That's a problem, Ohl wrote, because buying food from them costs 16 cents a pound, far cheaper than obtaining food anywhere else.

"Our April food box will provide food for those in need, but not necessarily some of the same items we've provided in the past," Ohl wrote. "Everything going forward will depend on our ability to get food and at what cost. Certainly this will impact our summer and fall budget."

Holstad said the Mohawk Market is similarly situated. At first, she said she was shopping nearly every day and weathering looks from other shoppers who thought she was hoarding.

After the groceries are bought, they're parceled out into boxes, which are then labeled with the family's address. Another volunteer does a "knock and drop" with the box. Boxes are sent every two weeks, with a new family receiving its first box within a day or two.