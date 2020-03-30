Mohawk Market sees sharp increase in need

When the Mohawk Market at Roosevelt started late last year, it served 22 kids and their families.
Now it's over 90.
The mini-grocery service/food bank was the brainchild of teachers Sasha Holstad and Tara Truex. Holstad contracted E.coli last year, which gave her a lot of time to miss her Kindergarten students and think about how best she could serve them.
More than half the students at Roosevelt qualify for free and reduced lunch, so food became a natural avenue to explore.
"For a lot of our kids, hunger is an issue," Holstad said.
The two teachers hooked up with Jen Arends at the United Way and then CG Public Health to create the market. With the help of some grants and the United Way, Mohawk Market opened for two weeks at the end of last year and then when students returned from Christmas break, it opened every Monday.
During class, the students are taken to "shop" for a bag and a half of groceries that the will help feed their family for the next two weeks.
"We try to send home a load of bread, peanut butter and jelly once a month, mac and cheese, pasta and sauce, cereal," Holstad said. "We also try to send home food kids can access themselves. Tuna and chicken helpers, granola bars, fruit cups."
The market was working well until the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the same kids who were looking for food for their families no longer had access to the market.
Another colleague, Renee Bergman, a special education teacher at Lincoln Intermediate; and Roosevelt Principal Dan Arjes and the school's emergency response team stepped up, and together, they decided to turn the Mohawk Market into a grocery-delivery service.
And they opened it up to any family in need in the city. They're partnering with Grace Evangelical Free Church for fundraising – no school district funds are used in the endeavor – and have created a Facebook page.
Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management staff provides volunteers toward the effort as well.
"Last Friday, I bet I took 15-20 phone calls," Holstad said. "We knew there were kids at risk. And we've been able to hear how much those families need our help right now."
Word has spread, particularly since the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank has closed for a time while it restocks its resources.
Hawkeye's biggest issue right now, said long-time volunteer Ozzie Ohl, is the ability to get food, since so many stores and warehouses are selling out of many items.
"An excellent example is toilet paper," Ohl wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. "This is an item on our shelves but is nearly impossible to get right now.
"There are many other items that we are no longer able to purchase from the Food Bank of Iowa."
The Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties and its inventory has become limited. That's a problem, Ohl wrote, because buying food from them costs 16 cents a pound, far cheaper than obtaining food anywhere else.
"Our April food box will provide food for those in need, but not necessarily some of the same items we've provided in the past," Ohl wrote. "Everything going forward will depend on our ability to get food and at what cost. Certainly this will impact our summer and fall budget."
Holstad said the Mohawk Market is similarly situated. At first, she said she was shopping nearly every day and weathering looks from other shoppers who thought she was hoarding.
After the groceries are bought, they're parceled out into boxes, which are then labeled with the family's address. Another volunteer does a "knock and drop" with the box. Boxes are sent every two weeks, with a new family receiving its first box within a day or two.
The market received $2,600 for its program from the United Way as well as two "large checks" from teachers and other donations, Holstad said. The crew at a local Kwik Star that was filling a shopping order for the market raised funds among themselves and paid for that full request. Hy-Vee has contributed as well.
But with the incredible demand, as is the case with Hawkeye Harvest, it's not enough. Both organizations need money now to continue.
To donate to Mohawk Market through Grace Church, click here: http://bit.ly/3dauHgU
To donate to Hawkeye Harvest, you can send a check to the food bank at 122 S. Adams Ave., Mason City, IA 50402, or call 641-424-3073.
