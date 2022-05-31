Mohawk Hockey volunteers for Memorial Day flag project

Main Street Mason City and Mohawk Hockey came together last Thursday to prepare for Memorial Day.

"In 2019, we started honoring the park for the holidays" said committee leader Marlene Wagoner. Main Street Mason City comes goes to Central Park each Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July to plant flags throughout the memorial space to honor veterans.

Each year, Wagoner calls for volunteer groups to help with Memorial Day and Fourth of July flag planting, and Veterans Day is usually open to all volunteers. On Veterans Day, Honor Guard and local veterans often come out to help put flags in the ground and honor those who are no longer with us.

The first year of flag planting, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts volunteered for the honor. Honor Guard also helps with flag planting regularly. This Memorial Day, Mohawk Hockey and Main Street Mason City were paired through Susan Rebedeau and Elizabeth Platts.

"They had a great time," said Wagoner "they really enjoyed it and were eager to get the flags in."

These kids came out to Central Park and put small flags in the ground with Marlene Wagoner, Susan Rebedeau and Elizabeth Platts. Some years Wagoner uses a diagram to plant flags equally throughout the space. But with groups like Mohawk Hockey, the kids are free to stake as they please.

Main Street Mason City has been grateful to receive donations and sponsors for the small flags they plant. Those that are broken, stolen or old are replaced with each planting. Wagoner hopes to get sponsors or donations to put up a few larger flags in the future.

On May 31, Wagoner made her way down to pull flags for the Fourth of July. She carefully takes each small flag and bundles them to store in her home for the next holiday. Then she waits, and searches for new volunteers to help plant flags at Central Park for the next patriotic holiday.

"It's just a nice way to honor those that have served and died" said Wagoner.

