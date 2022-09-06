Mitchell County's Roger Smith marks 150 years of Heritage Farm

At the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Roger Smith helped celebrate 150 years of his family’s Heritage Farm.

The fair was packed that day, with around 240 Century Farm families and 90 Heritage Farm families gathered for recognition from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

“It was quite the spectacle,” Smith said.

It all began in 1872, when a German immigrant named Michael Gerbig and his wife Hannah arrived in Mitchell County, purchasing land and becoming merchant farmers in Stacyville. After marrying Gerbig’s daughter, Smith’s grandfather bought the farm from Gerbig. After 150 years, the operation is still going strong.

Wagon wheels

Born in Osage, Smith graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1968. In junior high, after being bused 15 miles to St. Ansgar, the students were then sent to Grafton and back each day. But the work was not done when he got home.

He was raised on his family’s Heritage Farm in Union Township on the state line with Minnesota, collecting eggs and feeding chickens, ducks and geese among countless other chores. He drove a tractor when he was seven years old. Hard work was the expectation.

His grandparents also lived on the same farm.

There was no television in his house when Smith was growing up. When he was very young, there was no indoor plumbing. The family used an outhouse. They did not have a telephone until Smith was a senior in high school.

“In that way, we didn’t have any real communication with the outside world,” he said.

Smith had to be a jack-of-all-trades. He was a journeyman mechanic and electrician. Eventually he became the family welder. While they did not have a large herd of stock animals, they had some of everything, and he learned to tend them all. He pulled calves. He was a veterinarian.

After no one else volunteered, he painted the family barn, using an extended ladder, and then an even more extended ladder while fighting the wind at the peak. That was his vacation. St. Ansgar High School classmate, Ed Klienworth, drove by to check on him occasionally as he bounced the ladder into place and painted every side of that barn.

With Klienworth, they helped feed their families by hunting squirrels and using the meat for stew. In the 1950s and 1960s, superior marksmen ate better.

While there was hard work, Smith also saw that lifestyle as liberating.

In the large grove to the west, among wagon wheels with wooden spokes from an earlier age, Smith played army and cowboys and Indians.

“Growing up on the farm was special,” he said. “It was such a great time for people to have the freedom to be outside, learning about nature. You got to do so many things that kids today can’t, and it’s such a shame.”

Wind turbines

Eventually, the pressure of the marketplace – and the evolution of agricultural practices – forced family operations such as the Smiths’ to farm as much land as possible. The original Heritage Farm of 115 acres grew to around 380 acres.

One of the innovations Smith heralds as ahead of its time was a drainage project among landowners in Union Township beginning in the 1960s. He recalls conversations between his father, Floyd Smith, and older family members about the necessity of this project.

It was a commitment and it took a collective effort. On both sides of the state line, in Iowa and Minnesota, the neighborhood came together despite its differences.

“It was like herding cats,” Smith said. “They had their own perspectives, but the leaders had a vision. Ultimately the people realized it made good economic sense to have better drainage, and they came together for the benefit of everyone. It was a visionary project.”

U.S. Bank currently manages the Heritage Farm. Aaron Holst, Farm Manager for U.S. Bank, agrees with Smith’s assessment – occasionally, the drainage initiative ran through neighboring farms whose families did not get along, and the early leaders had to convince them to put aside their differences.

It was a monumental undertaking. At that time, there were fewer large operations and more landowners, making the task more difficult.

As well, according to Holst, in the 1960s not everyone knew about drainage tile. Its use was not prevalent yet, and education was crucial.

“This was epic for the 1960s,” Smith said. “In our area, no one had ever done this before. Credit goes out to the family farmers who were part of this group. It is a testament to our forefathers and foremothers.”

Another innovation for Smith’s farm involved the advent of wind turbines in northern Iowa.

“My dilemma at the time was its impact to the area,” Smith said. “I tried to put myself in my father’s shoes. I felt he would’ve been torn by the same feelings. I finally settled on the fact that he and my uncle were involved in the Union drainage group, and they realized it was for the greater good.”

“There were complaints about them being eyesores,” Holst said. “But it’s renewable energy. A windmill once served each farm. The 3.5-megawatt wind turbine on Smith’s land serves around 1,500 farms.”

Where there were once wagon wheels with wooden spokes, there are now 300-feet-tall windmills. Smith is satisfied with his decision.

In 2021, 50 years after the original drainage project, there was a new undertaking. Holst said it was an echo of the spirit from that time – taking another community effort to improve the drainage system.

“It wasn’t just for themselves,” Smith said. “It was for their neighbors. It doesn’t just happen when you put these projects together. People committed time, energy and money to get this thing done. Today, the farmers still maintain the ditches that must be there.”

Loyalty

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1972, Smith established an insurance business in the San Francisco Bay area. After his brother passed away in 2005, Smith bought his home in Austin, Minn., and he returns to the area to stay for several months at a time.

As Smith nears retirement, he continues to be close to the farm, though he has not always lived in Iowa.

The tenant farmers currently on the land are the children of his parents’ neighbors. “That was something we tried to do – express some loyalty,” he said.

According to Smith, friends in the area still farm, even though they are in their 70s and do not need to work.

“They love it so much they can’t give it up,” he said. “The lessons of my parents and grandparents are alive and well today in me and all these other family farms. They love the life. It’s tough. It’s hard work, but they wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Smith notes a few other changes throughout the years – the increasing size of farms, and large-scale corporate operations. He believes there are both positive and negative aspects to any change.

“Farming has changed quite a bit over these last decades,” he said. “Some changes may be for the better, some changes may be not so good. Growing up on a family farm and all the lessons you learned – with your relatives living around you – that is being lost, and that’s a tragedy in many ways.

“During current times, with all of the discussions about corporate farming, the presence of so many four- and five-generational family farms onstage at the state fair is absolutely huge. Family farms are alive and well and integral to the values of the State of Iowa. I want to honor my family and my community.”