Students in the Riceville school district who were on buses headed for home when tornado sirens sounded after school on Thursday sought shelter in houses along their routes.

"It's been an interesting afternoon," said Barb Schwamman, superintendent of both the Riceville and Osage school districts. 

Tornado sirens also went off in Osage just after some buses loaded with students left the schools there. 

Fortunately, those buses hadn't gone far, so the drivers were able to turn around and go back to whichever school was closest -- the middle school/high school or the elementary, Schwamman said. 

Riceville bus passengers and drivers sought shelter at three different houses, she said. When the storm passed, everyone got back on their bus and got home safely. 

"Our drivers are phenomenal," Schwamman said. 

One bus hadn't left the school yet when the sirens went off. 

In Osage, all the students and staff who were still at the high school and middle school -- including student athletes -- and the students on the buses who returned took refuge in the new tornado-safe room. 

Schwamman said it was the first time this room had to be used. Strangely enough, the first drill to teach students how to get to the room in case of an emergency was held a little earlier that day. 

About an hour and a half after that drill, "we were doing it for real," Schwamman said. 

The teachers, secretaries and other staff at both schools did a great job during storm, she said. 

Parents in both districts can sign up to get e-mail or text notifications in emergency situations. Schwamman said this helped the schools keep parents informed about where their children were. 

She said the school got a lot of texts back from parents, thanking them for keeping the kids safe.  

