At the March 21 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy touched briefly upon an upcoming murder trial.

Nathan James Gilmore of Osage is charged with the first-degree murder of Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City. Gilmore recently asked for a change of venue, arguing he cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Mitchell County due in part to media coverage.

In addition, Gilmore alleges that a central piece of evidence had been shared on social media platforms in Mitchell County by an individual connected to the person who discovered the evidence.

The tentative trial date for Gilmore is Aug. 7.