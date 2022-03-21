Mitchell County man honors local 'heroes' with unique tokens of appreciation

Larry Klemesrud sat with a table full of metal plaques depicting "thin line" American flags as a crowd gathered in the boardroom at the Mitchell County Courthouse.
Klemesrud, who serves as director of Mitchell County Veterans Affairs, took it upon himself to organize an event to honor area organizations that work to serve the community. Five organizations were presented with plaques, which featured the flag's traditional stars and stripes, but were customized to represent each organization.
“I’m showing my personal appreciation,” Klemesrud said to the the attendees gathered. “I greatly appreciate all you do.”
Klemesrud presented a Thin Green Line flag to the Mitchell County Courthouse in memory of all veterans, past, present and future.
The Osage Fire Department also received a flag with a red axe substituted for the Thin Red Line associated with firefighters. Klemesrud said he was honoring them for teaching fire suppression at the nursing homes and for their continuing education to save lives in the entire community.
A Thin Blue and Red Line flag, which broadly represents law enforcement and first responders, was presented to Sheriff Greg Beaver and Osage Police Chief Brian Wright as a gift to their respective agencies.
“For all the good work they do to help residents and veterans of Mitchell County, I deeply appreciate it,” said Klemesrud.
One plaque presentation was a little more personal for Klemesrud, as he handed Jessa Ketelsen and Sasha Giles of Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health a Thin Med Flag with a red heartbeat pattern forming one of the stripes, along with an inscription that read “In Memory of Sid and Lucille Klemesrud” engraved along the bottom.
“Years ago, my dad and my mother were given great care by home health,” Klemesrud said. “And I know home health was absolutely outstanding, (including) during our recent pandemic, the extra effort home health/public health put into getting organized, getting people their vaccinations and everything to support the community, and the relationship I have with home health helping veterans.”
Another acknowledgment was also personal. Klemesrud’s aunt Mary Miller served as a surgical nurse at Mitchell County Regional Health Center. He handed a Thin Med Line plaque in his aunt’s name to CEO Shelly Russell, honoring the staff at the hospital.
“This is for all the help they’ve given people, what they did for the community and my parents years ago, and what you’re doing for veterans,” Klemesrud said.
This is not the first time Klemesrud has spearheaded an event honoring others. It is what he does. Last Veterans Day, Mitchell County Veterans Affairs sent ceremonial cakes to former soldiers, or their surviving spouses, now living in nursing homes.
As well, every Veterans Day, Klemesrud attends functions in the schools and at the cemeteries.
“I’m not looking for glory,” Klemesrud said.
“It makes me feel good,” Klemesrud said of those gathered in the courthouse. “I know all the good they’ve done and all the calls they go on, not only for me and veterans affairs, but for other people in the county they’ve helped.
“I might get a call for a veteran with a mental health issue, or a lady who needs financial help, and from others in need. Or I’ll get a call directly from home health, and I’ll help them with one of their clients. We’ve got a tremendous working relationship with home health and the doctors at the hospital.”
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch
Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
First responders at a call in Mason City in September 2021. The Mason City Fire Department, which is also the local ambulance service, regularly uses the three ventilators it received late this summer from the state to provide non-invasive assistance to COVID-19 patients and others who are short of breath.
PHOTOS: A look at area first responders and law enforcement
Local News Editor and Photographer Lisa Grouette sat in and documented a typical shift at area first responder and law enforcement agencies.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch
Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Kruse
Cerro Gordo County Deputy Mitch Kruse returns to his vehicle after checking on a driver whose truck had no brake lights.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - cross
A cross hangs inside Cerro Gordo County Deputy Tami Cavett's vehicle while she is on duty.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Cavett
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett checks in with a resident while making daily rounds through rural towns within the county.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Jensen
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Jensen speaks to a resident in Clear Lake.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire Maki
Lt. Neil Maki makes breakfast for the Third Battalion of the Mason City Fire Department.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - medical call
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire truck
Mason City firefighters Brad Meyer (L) and Craig Warner wash a truck as part of the station's weekly maintenance.
Law enforcement and first responders
First responders at a call in Mason City in September 2021. The Mason City Fire Department, which is also the local ambulance service, regularly uses the three ventilators it received late this summer from the state to provide non-invasive assistance to COVID-19 patients and others who are short of breath.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - photo wall
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - PD and FD med call
Members of the Mason City police and fire departments respond to a medical call.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire breakfast
Members of Mason City Fire and Ambulance's Third Battalion have breakfast together while on a 24-hour shift.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire med call
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Potter
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - MCPD shooting investigation
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Police Klemas
Officer Steve Klemas of the Mason City Police Department tags evidence bags after returning from the scene of an investigation.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police briefing
Officers working the third shift at the Mason City Police Department are briefed by Chief Jeff Brinkley before heading out on their respective patrols.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police, teen
Mason City Police Officers respond to a harassment call.
Larry Klemesrud, sitting, presents plaques to five organizations in Mitchell County. From left to right, Sheriff Greg Beaver, Supervisor Mike Mayer, Osage Police Chief Brian Wright, Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angel, Mitchell County Regional Health Center CEO Shelly Russell, and Jessa Ketelsen and Sasha Giles of Mitchell County Public Health.