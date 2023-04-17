A 71-year-old Clear Lake man was injured on Monday morning in Cerro Gordo.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's department, Randall Perriera was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave northbound on Grouse Avenue when 21-year-old Connor O'Tool of Clear Lake allegedly failed to yield while driving east in a 2008 GMC pickup on 300th Street, colliding with Perriera.

Perreiera was transported to MercyOne North Iowa with a minor injury. O'Tool was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the collision remains under investigation.

The Clear Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.