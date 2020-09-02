Minnesotan partners with Winnebago for LGBTQ awareness run

Minnesotan Mikah Meyer is about to embark on his next great adventure.
He took his first step on Monday, with a little help from Winnebago Industries in Forest City.
Meyer is a LGBTQ outdoorsman who has made it his mission to make the outdoors safe and inclusive.
Meyer, from Minneapolis, is not new to these types of road trips. He took his first in 2016, when his Lutheran pastor father died of esophageal cancer at 58. His father was fan of road trips and was that year supposed to take Meyer off to college.
Instead, Meyer took a short road trip in his dad's car. That turned into an annual experience/bucket list item -- visiting all 419 U.S. National Park Service sites. In 2019, and three years to the minute after Meyer started his road trips, he finished it at the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial.
Those journeys weren't undertaken in style but they were done in a Winnebago, with the cargo van shell that Meyer rebuilt himself with the same queen-sized mattress he'd slept on for years, a solar-powered fridge and a 7-gallon jug of water.
On Monday, he upgraded.
Meyer picked up the new 2021 Solis 59PX Class-B Gas Camper Van, affectionately named “Soren the Solis.” The van retails for more than $100,000, but Meyer's is a loaner. It's built on the exact same frame upon which Meyer traveled to the national parks -- with some notable exceptions.
It has climate control and running water.
Winnebago's Director of Corporate Responsibility Katy Friesz said the company was eager to aid Meyer's cause.
“Winnebago is committed to building a culture where all people feel a sense of belonging in the outdoor lifestyle," she said via email to the Globe Gazette. "We are pleased to support Mikah’s Run Across Minnesota and his goal to create Outside Safe Space for all.”
The idea for Meyer's latest journey came to him in the midst of the civil unrest just miles from his home, brought on by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"How could I use my profession (that had been turned upside down), my passion (that was budding in ways it hadn’t before), and my platform (fortunately, I could still share adventures via social media) to help make the world a better place?" Meyer said he asked himself in his GoLife Blog.
In the midst of the height of the pandemic, Meyer began running to keep from going crazy in the confines of his home. Mulling his national parks journey during those outings, he realized a theme that directly impacted him emerged - members of the LGBTQ community don't always feel safe in the outdoors.
“I still think the prevailing [participant] in the outdoors is a straight white bro who has a beard, wears flannel, and drinks beer,” Meyer told outdoors website snewsnet.com in a recent interview. “So I’m working on ways in which we can invite more people to the outdoors. Not only to keep the industry fun and diverse and thriving, but to keep it surviving as our country changes.”
From that was born Outside Safe Space and the Run Across Minnesota to help outdoor and adventure communities a way to show inclusiveness.
Starting Friday from State Line Wayside Park west of Montevideo, Minnesota, on the border with South Dakota, Meyer will run about 200 miles at a pace of 6 miles or so a day, traveling due east through Hutchinson, Medicine Lake and suburbs of the Twin Cities before reaching the Stillwater Lift Bridge on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day.
“Representation is one of the buzzwords we use a lot, but I think it really is one of the most important things we can do right now. As we're all stuck at home on our devices, who are we seeing in outdoor stories? Who are the people inspiring our own adventures? This run is part of that goal to aid representation,” Meyer told snewsnet.
